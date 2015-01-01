Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Chemical burns, particularly injuries related to psychiatric illnesses, are underreported in the literature. We present two cases of self-inflicted alkali chemical burns managed conservatively. Frequent clinical review of the burn was aimed to ensure appropriate healing and compliance with the treatment plan based on regular dressing changes. CASE 1: A 24-year-old woman presented during the first day of the initial injury with a minor self-inflicted chemical burn to the right forearm. The causative agent was an oven cleaner containing sodium hydroxide triggering an alkali-based burn. The surface area of the injury was 0.5% total body surface area (TBSA) full-thickness burn. The patient had a complex psychiatric history diagnosed with personality disorder, anxiety and depression. CASE 2: A 55-year-old woman presented with a self-inflicted left forearm full-thickness burn (0.5% TBSA). This was five days after the initial injury from an oven cleaner containing sodium hydroxide. The patient had a psychiatric history of anxiety and depressive disorder.The mainstay of burn management was conservative with regular dressing changes and a topical agent. Telemedicine via a designated email address was given to the patient for virtual clinical burn review and any urgent issues. Photograph of the initial burn was taken, and clinic visits were scheduled to determine healing progress.



CONCLUSION: Self-inflicted chemical burns are to be managed within a multidisciplinary setting including early psychiatric involvement. We advocate a holistic approach to determine conservative or operative management, taking into account patient factors, burn complexity and clinician's judgement to streamline the treatment plan. LAY SUMMARY: Chemical burns due to self-harm are rare to see in clinical practice. A review of two cases secondary to intentional burns sustained using an oven cleaning material. Patients had psychiatric issues and were on medications to control symptoms. Close observation with regular dressings and topical cream would allow burns to heal without the need for an operation. Our recommendation would be to treat these burns with dressings and regular follow up in the clinic or virtually till healed.

