Citation
Kim JM, Bae J, Park H, Yum SG. Sci. Rep. 2022; 12(1): e5365.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35354904
Abstract
This study aims to generate a deep learning algorithm-based model for quantitative prediction of financial losses due to accidents occurring at apartment construction sites. Recently, the construction of apartment buildings is rapidly increasing to solve housing shortage caused by increasing urban density. However, high-rise and large-scale construction projects are increasing the frequency and severity of accidents occurring inside and outside of construction sites, leading to increases of financial losses. In particular, the increase in severe weather and the surge in abnormal weather events due to climate change are aggravating the risk of financial losses associated with accidents occurring at construction sites. Therefore, for sustainable and efficient management of construction projects, a loss prediction model that prevents and reduces the risk of financial loss is essential. This study collected and analyzed insurance claim payout data from a main insurance company in South Korea regarding accidents occurring inside and outside of construction sites. Deep learning algorithms were applied to develop predictive models reflecting scientific and recent technologies.
Language: en
Keywords
Accidents, Occupational; Republic of Korea; *Deep Learning; Workplace