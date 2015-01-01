Abstract

Snakes are integral components of ecosystems, being both predators and prey. They also provide valuable ecosystem services to people, such as rodent control, bushmeat, and leather goods. Although these positive services have been recognized, people are generally wary of snakes, because some species possess and release venom to immobilize prey. Therefore, understanding peoples' attitudes towards non-venomous and venomous snakes would be critical for their successful conservation. We carried out on-site face-to-face surveys with Greek residents (n = 897) to study their attitudes towards non-venomous and venomous snakes using a nine-statement attitudinal instrument. Survey participants had higher mutualism than domination wildlife value orientation and could more correctly identify the venomosity of venomous than non-venomous snake species. Factor analysis determined two general attitudes: tolerance and conservation. Participants were intolerant of snakes, while they generally supported their conservation, for both non-venomous and venomous species. However, their attitudes were more positive towards non-venomous than venomous snakes. Mutualism was a positive predictor of tolerance and conservation for non-venomous snakes, but only of conservation for venomous snakes. Domination was a negative predictor of conservation for both venomosity groups. Knowledge of snake venomosity was a positive predictor of tolerance and conservation for non-venomous snakes, and a negative predictor of tolerance for venomous snakes. Our findings not only indicated that the pubic differentiated attitudes towards snakes based on their venomosity but also, importantly, allowed for determining groups holding positive or negative attitudes towards snakes based on wildlife value orientations and the ability to evaluate snake venomosity. Such information further indicated that successful education and outreach plans should be venomosity and public group specific, aiming at increasing the pro-conservationist attitudes towards snakes, especially of those domination-oriented and unable to distinguish non-venomous from venomous snakes, thus promoting and ultimately securing the future survival of these controversial animals.

Language: en