Holden WM, Barnum MS, Tarka MC, Niederhauser CA, Jewell RP, Endres NK. Sports Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/19417381221076521

35354392

Lacerations in alpine ski racers caused by the sharp metal edge of the ski are potentially severe and even life-threatening injuries. To date, there has been little published on these injuries. This case series reports on 5 cases of severe lacerations in alpine ski racers and details slope side management, initial evaluation, and definitive treatment. By publishing this case series, it is hoped to promote further investigation into the mechanism of these injuries and strategies for prevention.

STUDY DESIGN: Case series.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4C.


injury; alpine; laceration; ski racing; skiing

