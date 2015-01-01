|
Wang W, Li N, Yuan Y, Wu X, Lan X. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35355309
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the pathways and mechanisms underlying the impact of guilt on suicide risk using a well-controlled longitudinal study, we examined the mediating roles of intrusive rumination, deliberate rumination, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in this association.
Language: en
guilt; posttraumatic stress disorder; deliberate rumination; intrusive rumination; suicide risk