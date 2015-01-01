Abstract

The relationship between trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) is well-documented, but less is known about factors that contribute to the expression of PTSS following community violence exposure, particularly among emerging adults of color. Utilizing the Person-Environment Interaction model (Slaug et al., 2018), this study examined the role of relational factors, specifically ethnic identity, community cohesion, and social support, associated with PTSS following exposure to community violence. Participants included 243 emerging adult university students of color (M(age) = 20.27, SD = 1.95, 83.5% female). Linear regression analyses indicated that less frequent trauma exposure and greater perceived social support were related to lower PTSS. A significant interaction was also found between social support and exposure to community violence, such that at low levels of social support, individuals with more community violence exposure had the highest levels of PTSS. Regression and moderation analyses indicated that ethnic identity and community cohesion were not significantly associated with PTSS in this sample.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of incorporating social support strategies in treatments for PTSS following community violence exposure.

