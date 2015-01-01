Abstract

Verbal arguments often precede physical dating violence perpetration, and research is needed to better understand the content and evolution of arguments in dating relationships in order to develop more targeted dating violence prevention programming. This multisite project qualitatively investigated the content of verbal arguments preceding physical dating violence perpetration reported by 30 undergraduate students. Participants completed a semi-structured interview inquiring about events preceding participants' most recent dating violence episode. Interviews were analyzed using a thematic analysis approach. Verbal arguments often preceded participants' most recent episode of physical dating violence perpetration, with a wide range of argument topics reported, including jealousy, partner noncompliance, and substance use.



FINDINGS highlight the need for research to better understand the context of verbal arguments that precipitate dating violence perpetration.

