Journal Article

Citation

Newlands RT, Denning DM, Massey KS, Benuto LT. Violence Vict. 2022; 37(2): 185-200.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-19-00173

PMID

35354656

Abstract

Focus groups were conducted to examine college women's perceptions of the risks of dating app dating, how risks are mitigated, and if risk identification and mitigation strategies differ by sexual victimization status. Over 60% of the sample reported a history of sexual victimization. The risk associated with dating app use fell into three themes: unsafe sexual situations, deception, and non-sexual interpersonal violence. Participants' self-reported risk mitigation strategies included logistical strategies, investigative strategies, social strategies, instinctual strategies, and safety planning strategies. Sexually victimized women reported greater or comparable risk identification and risk mitigation strategies as non-victimized women, suggesting difficulties in risk responding.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Universities; victimization; sexual violence; college students; Sexual Behavior; *Crime Victims; *Bullying; dating apps

