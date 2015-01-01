SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mercer JL, Reigle JA, Jenkins PM, Cranford JA, Creech CJ, Murray-Wright MA, Sachwani-Daswani GR, Mercer LCJ. Violence Vict. 2022; 37(2): 294-302.

10.1891/VV-D-20-00217

35354657

BACKGROUND: Wraparound referrals are a cornerstone of hospital-based violence intervention programs, which have proven to be an effective public health approach for mitigating violence and recidivism. We hypothesized that replacing a manual referral process with an electronic referral application would increase the number of generated referrals and improve compliance with follow-up visits. STUDY DESIGN: The population for this single center quantitative study was a convenience sample of firearm-injured patients. Data from 74 patients were collected using the electronic health record, the electronic referral application, and the trauma registry before and after the intervention.

RESULTS: Post-implementation of the electronic referral application showed an increased number of generated referrals, increased emergency department and inpatient utilization of trauma recovery center services, and an increase in second follow-up visit compliance.

CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated an increase in the number of referrals and greater likelihood of completion of post-injury follow-up visits after implementing the electronic referral system.


Humans; Hospitals; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot; Electronics; HVIP; Referral and Consultation; TRC; violence mitigation; Violence/prevention & control; wraparound referral

