Abstract

Today, with the development of the Internet and mobile technology, consumers' purchasing patterns have shifted from offline to online. In addition, due to the recent COVID-19, online purchases have significantly increased, and accordingly, the courier industry for logistics delivery has also grown significantly. Various logistics robots are being operated in many industrial and can reduce the labor intensity and physical and mental fatigue of workers. However, if the logistics robot does not properly recognize the people or environment around it, it can lead to a serious accident. We conducted that how logistics robots can perform safe work in a working environment such as a logistics warehouse through the application of ISO/DIS 21448 (SOTIF) to autonomous logistics transport robots. This result is expected to contribute to the operation of unmanned logistics warehouses using AGV.

