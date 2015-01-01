Abstract

To correct risky alcohol use among young adults, current personalized feedback interventions (PFIs) use social influence information related to distal referent groups. Although current PFIs have been effective, little consideration has been given to strategies applying more concrete sources of social influence, namely the influence of specific people within one's social network during actual drinking contexts. The current study evaluated a novel PFI, providing feedback regarding the presence or absence of particular individuals within a participant's close network along with the number of drinks consumed and consequences experienced during several specific drinking occasions.TurkPrime users (N = 338) identified five close others with whom they sometimes drank. They also provided details about their five most recent drinking occasions and noted which of their network members were present. Participants were then randomized to receive or not receive feedback consisting of a list of drinking events, negative consequences and who was present.Feedback participants intended to consume fewer drinks over the next month relative to control (b = −0.25, P = 0.001). Analyses were inconclusive as to whether this effect was stronger for those who received more feedback (b = −0.01, P = 0.857).



RESULTS provide preliminary support for the efficacy of a novel social influence-based intervention, which provides personalized feedback indicating social contexts that are more and less likely to lead to negative alcohol-related experiences.

Language: en