Pacula RL, Smart R, Lira MC, Pessar SC, Blanchette JG, Naimi TS. Alcohol Res. 2022; 42(1): e06.
(Copyright © 2022, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (USA))
35360879
PURPOSE: The liberalization of cannabis policies has the potential to affect the use of other substances and the harms from using them, particularly alcohol. Although a previous review of this literature found conflicting results regarding the relationship between cannabis policy and alcohol-related outcomes, cannabis policies have continued to evolve rapidly in the years since that review. SEARCH METHODS: The authors conducted a narrative review of studies published between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2020, that assessed the effects of cannabis policies on the use of alcohol in the United States or Canada. SEARCH RESULTS: The initial search identified 3,446 unique monographs. Of these, 23 met all inclusion criteria and were included in the review, and five captured simultaneous or concurrent use of alcohol and cannabis.
alcohol; public health; cannabis; marijuana; policy; outcomes; co-use