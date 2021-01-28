Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main purpose of this meta-analysis was to evaluate the effect of dual-task training on gait and balance improvement in stroke patients.



DESIGN: The PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, MEDLINE, CINAHL, CNKI, Wan Fang, and VIP databases were searched from inception to January 28, 2021, for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) investigating the effect of dual-task training on gait and balance intervention in stroke patients.



RESULTS: A total of seventeen studies with 575 stroke patients that compared the efficacy and safety of dual-task training to conventional physical therapy or single-task training were included in this meta-analysis. The meta-analysis showed that the data were as follows under the dual-task training: step length [MD (Mean Difference) =2.7, 95%CI(1.33, 4.08), P = 0.0001]; cadence [MD = 5.06, 95%CI(3.37, 6.75), P < 0.00001]; stride length [MD = 7.34, 95%CI (5.47, 9.22), P < 0.00001]; Ten-meter walk test times (10MWT) [MD = -2.36, 95%CI(-3.70, -1.02), P = 0.0006]; Berg Balance Scale (BBS) [MD = 3.8, 95% CI (0.04, 7.55), P = 0.05]; Fugl-Meyer motor assessment of lower extremities (FMA-LE) [MD = 2.27, 95% CI (-1.04, 5.59), P = 0.18].



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis showed that dual-task training can improve stroke patients' step length, cadence, stride length, and ten-meter walk test, However, possible advantages in improving balance function need further exploration.

Language: en