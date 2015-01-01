Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Understanding the effectiveness of medication treatment for opioid use disorder to decrease the risk of suicide mortality may inform clinical and policy decisions. The authors sought to describe the effect of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) on risk of suicide mortality.



METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) patients from 2003 to 2017. The authors linked three data sources: the VA Corporate Data Warehouse, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Claims Data, and the VA-Department of Defense Mortality Data Repository. The exposure of interest was MOUD, including starting periods (first 14 days on treatment), stopping periods (first 14 days off treatment), stable time on treatment, and stable time off treatment (reference category). The main outcome measures included suicide mortality, external-cause mortality, and all-cause mortality in the 5 years following initiation of MOUD.



RESULTS: Over 60,000 VA patients received MOUD. Patients were typically male (92.8%) and their mean age was 46.5 years (SD=13.1). After adjusting for demographic characteristics, mental health and physical health conditions, and health care utilization, the adjusted hazard ratio during stable MOUD was 0.45 (95% CI=0.32, 0.63) for suicide mortality, 0.35 (95% CI=0.31, 0.40) for external-cause mortality, and 0.34 (95% CI=0.31, 0.37) for all-cause mortality. MOUD starting periods were associated with an adjusted hazard ratio for suicide mortality of 0.55 (95% CI=0.25, 1.21), and MOUD stopping periods were associated with an adjusted hazard ratio for suicide mortality of 1.38 (95% CI=0.82, 2.34).



CONCLUSIONS: Treatment with MOUD was associated with a substantial reduction in suicide mortality as well external causes of mortality and all-cause mortality.

