Citation
Stokes A, Poindexter M, Bell K, Mellman TA. Behav. Sleep Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Routledge)
DOI
PMID
35362345
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Poor sleep is common in our society, particularly for African Americans, and is associated with adverse mental and physical health outcomes. Unwanted, intrusive thoughts contribute to sleep disturbances and can be engendered by living in stressful urban environments, which are disproportionately inhabited by African Americans. Studies of other populations have shown that cognitive coping strategies to manage intrusive thoughts vary in their adaptiveness.
Language: en
Keywords
African Americans; Insomnia; Intrusive Thoughts; Sleep Disturbance; Thought Control Strategies