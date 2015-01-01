|
Sánchez-Teruel D, Robles-Bello MA, Sarhani-Robles A. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(3): e77.
35361297
BACKGROUND: Predicting suicidal vulnerability based on previous risk factors remains a challenge for mental health professionals, especially in specific subpopulations. AIMS: This study aimed to use structural equation modelling to assess which sociodemographic and clinical variables are most predictive and modulating of repeated self-injury or reattempts at suicide in older adults and the elderly with previous attempts.
epidemiology; risk; Suicide attempt; old age; healthcare protocols