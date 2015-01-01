|
Citation
|
Oliver BE, Nesbit RJ, McCloy R, Harvey K, Dodd HF. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e636.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35365107
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: From a public health perspective there is growing interest in children's play, including play involving risk and adventure, in relation to children's physical and mental health. Regarding mental health, it is theorised that adventurous play, where children experience thrilling, exciting emotions, offers important learning opportunities that prepare children for dealing with uncertainty and help prevent anxiety. Despite these benefits, adventurous play has decreased substantially within a generation. Parents have a key role in facilitating or limiting children's opportunities for adventurous play, but research identifying the barriers and facilitators parents perceive in relation to adventurous play is scarce. The present study therefore examined the barriers to and facilitators of adventurous play as perceived by parents of school-aged children in Britain.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Barriers; Parents; Adventurous play; Facilitators