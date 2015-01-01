Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The price of cannabis has major implications for public health, public safety, social equity, and government revenues. This article examines prices and sources of purchased dried cannabis flower among consumers facing different state laws in the United States.



METHODS: Repeat cross-sectional survey data were collected from the International Cannabis Policy Study in 2019 and 2020. U.S. respondents were recruited through online commercial panels, ages 16-65, and purchased dried flower in the past year (n=9766). Weighted binary logistic regression models examined legal purchasing in states that had legalized recreational cannabis.



RESULTS: Compared with respondents in states with recreational stores, respondents living in "illegal," "medical," and "recreational" states without stores were associated with paying a higher unit price of dried flower (+20.5%, +23.6%, +27.4%, respectively; all p<0.05). The majority of respondents in states with recreational stores last purchased from stores/dispensaries (2019: 66.6%; 2020: 62.0%) and the odds of purchasing legally was greater with each additional year after stores opened (adjusted odds ratio=1.48, 95% confidence interval: 1.37, 1.60).



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis prices and purchase behaviors are strongly influenced by its legal status and presence of stores. After states legalize for recreational purposes, it takes multiple years for the legal market to become established as the number of retail stores increase and prices decrease. The findings demonstrate that consumers use sources that they are legally allowed to access, suggesting an increased number of physical retail stores and online delivery services could expand uptake of legal sources in states with recreational cannabis laws.

