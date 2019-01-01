|
Amick M, Bentivegna K, Hunter AA, Leventhal JM, Livingston N, Bechtel K, Holland ML. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 128: e105619.
35364466
BACKGROUND: Previous studies of national emergency department (ED) data demonstrate a decrease in visits coded for physical abuse during the pandemic period. However, no study to date has examined the incidence of multiple child maltreatment types (physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect), within a single state while considering state-specific closure policies. Furthermore, no similar study has utilized detailed chart review to identify cases, nor compared hospital data to Child Protective Services (CPS) reports.
Language: en
Emergency Department; COVID-19 pandemic; Child neglect; Child physical abuse; Child sexual abuse