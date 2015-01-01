SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonçalves Júnior J, de Amorim LM, Neto MLR, Uchida RR, de Moura ATMS, Lima NNR. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 128: e105602.

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105602

35364467

PMC8963741

The early months of 2022 have already included several distressing world events. From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to protests against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Escalating conflict in Ukraine poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country's 7.5 million children. Humanitarian needs are multiplying - and spreading by the hour. Children have been killed. Children have been wounded. They are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them. Hundreds of thousands of people are on the move, and family members are becoming separated from their loved ones.


Children; Adolescents; Violence; Ukraine; Neglect

