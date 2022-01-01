Abstract

Suicide rates continue to increase among children and adolescents in the United States, with suicide remaining the second leading cause of death for youth aged 10 to 24 years of age. Most studies of suicide among children and adolescents have not focused on youth of color because of research suggesting that suicide was a health threat for white youth. Research showing shifting trends in suicide for minoritized youth of color has increased national focus, revealing disparities in recognition and treatment of suicidal behaviors for racially and culturally diverse youth.

