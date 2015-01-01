SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Newman B, Fudge J, Haskins A, Holt C, Dexter W. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JSM.0000000000001033

35363621

OBJECTIVE: To categorize injury types and occurrence among athletes participating in the Special Olympics (SO).

DESIGN: Retrospective cross-sectional cohort study. SETTING: 2018 SO USA Games. PARTICIPANTS: Athletes participating in 14 sports at the 2018 SO USA Games (n = 2251). INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Individual and team sports. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Percentage of athletes injured per individual sport, percentage of injury type by sport, rate of injuries per 1000 exposures, and number of injuries per game in team sports.

RESULTS: In individual sports, the percentage of athletes injured ranged from 38.5% in gymnastics to 12.9% in golf. Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries occurred in 53.3% of gymnastics injuries and 58.6% of tennis injuries. For stand-up paddleboard, most injuries were non-MSK (66.7%). The highest rate of MSK injuries occurred in gymnastics (25.6/1000 exposures), whereas the highest rates of non-MSK injuries (95.2/1000 exposures) and minor injuries (47.6/1000 exposures) were among stand-up paddleboard athletes. In team sports, the highest number of injuries per game occurred in softball (1.9 per game).

CONCLUSIONS: A high percentage of injuries occurred at the 2018 SO USA Games. The high rate of non-MSK injuries is unique to the SO and should be considered when planning medical coverage for future events.


