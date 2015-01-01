SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shi X, Qi M, Hu X, Qi G, Yuan P. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2022.86

PMID

35361304

Abstract

In this report, we focus on the significant upward trend of occupational accidental traffic injuries in commercial couriers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This review comments on the characteristics of occupational accidental injuries of commercial couriers in China, and then discusses the reasons of the high incidence rate and associated risk factors. Various potential protective measures were also explored to prevent and control the occupational injuries in this vulnerable worker group.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 pandemic; occupational injuries; commercial couriers; epidemiological characteristics

