Irizar P, Puddephatt JA, Warren JG, Field M, Jones A, Rose AK, Gage SH, Goodwin L. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e780677.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35360610
BACKGROUND: There has been media coverage surrounding the dangers of heavy drinking and benefits of moderation, with TV and radio presenter, Adrian Chiles, documenting his experience of moderating alcohol consumption in an online article for the Guardian. By analysing the comments in response to Chiles' article, this study aimed to explore (i) posters' (someone who has posted a comment in response to the article) attitudes or beliefs toward moderating alcohol and (ii) posters' experiences of moderating or abstaining from alcohol.
Language: en
qualitative; alcohol consumption; thematic analysis; social norms; alcohol abstinence; cultural practices