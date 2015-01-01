Abstract

South Korea has one of the highest rates of monthly alcohol consumption, high-risk drinking, and alcohol-related problems. Global viewers of Korean dramas consume messages about the cultural norms regarding alcohol consumption. There is limited data on the portrayal of alcohol in Korean dramas. The purpose of this embedded mixed methods study is to explore the nature of the portrayal of alcohol consumption in Korean dramas. Content analysis was conducted on a random selection of six drama series. The portrayal of alcohol consumption is ubiquitous, with a reference to alcohol approximately every 12 minutes of programming. The primary messages include the ritualistic importance of alcohol, the over consumption of alcohol by males and females, alcohol as a stress reliever, alcohol as a relationship facilitator, intoxication as a positive valence, unrealistic consequences of intoxication, males as reliable caretakers of intoxicated females, and nondepiction of driving while intoxicated. The results of this study further our understanding of the frequency of the portrayal of alcohol and the prevailing messages about alcohol consumption and intoxication in Korean dramas.

