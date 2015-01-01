Abstract

The Personal Alert Safety System (PASS) is an alarm signal device carried by firefighters to help rescuers locate and extricate downed firefighters. A fire creates temperature gradients and inhomogeneous time-varying temperature, density, and flow fields that modify the acoustic properties of a room. To understand the effect of the fire on an alarm signal, experimental measurements of head-related transfer functions (HRTF) in a room with fire are presented in time and frequency domains. The results show that low-frequency (<1000 Hz) modes in the HRTF increase in frequency and higher-frequency modal structure weakens and becomes unstable in time. In the time domain, the time difference of arrival between the ears changes and becomes unstable over time. Both of these effects could impact alarm signal detection and localization. The receive level of narrowband tones is presented that shows that the fire makes the receive level of a source vary by > 10 dB. All of these effects could impact the detection and localization of the PASS alarm and have life safety consequences.

