Abstract

Chemical explosions are ground truth events that provide data, which, in turn, can enhance the understanding of wave propagation, damage assessment, and yield estimation. On 4 August 2020, Beirut, Lebanon was shocked by a catastrophic explosion, which caused devastating damage to the Mediterranean city. A second strong chemical explosion took place at the Xiangshui, China chemical plant on 21 March 2019. Both events generated shock waves that transitioned to infrasound waves, seismic waves, as well as hydroacoustic signals with accompanying T-phases in the case of the Beirut event. In this work, the seismo-acoustic signatures, yields, and associated damage of the two events are investigated. The differentiainterferometry synthetic aperture radar analysis quantified the surface damage and the estimated yield range, equivalent to 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene [C7H5(NO2)3] (TNT), through a "boom" relation of the peak overpressure was evaluated. Infrasound propagation modeling identified a strong duct in the stratosphere with the propagation to the west in the case of the Beirut-Port explosion. In the case of the Xiangshui explosion, the modeling supports the tropospheric propagation toward the Kochi University of Technology (KUT) sensor network in Japan. Although the Beirut yield (202-270 ± 100 tons) was slightly larger than the Xiangshui yield (201 ± 83.5 tons), the near-source damage areas are almost the same based on the distribution of damaged buildings surrounding the explosions.

Language: en