Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender violence among adolescents is a global problem. In the context of public healthcare, nursing professionals play an important role.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine awareness, information, and beliefs regarding gender violence in adolescents and identify their educational needs. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data from a study conducted by the Spanish Centre for Sociological Research and the Government Office for Gender Violence in 2013 are used. The sample contained 698 adolescents aged 15-19 years.



METHODS: This is a secondary analysis of a data survey. Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology guidelines are followed. Sociodemographic variables and seven topics of interest were analyzed: gender inequality, intimate relationships, definition of abuse, identification of abuse, awareness of cases of abuse in women, and informal and formal support networks.



RESULTS: The results show that adolescents are well informed, are aware of informal and formal support networks, use the word "respect," identify abuse and consider it unacceptable, and believe media coverage is useful in giving visibility to gender violence. No significant differences were found in gender, social class, or education, and their idea of romantic love remains intact.



CONCLUSIONS: The researchers conclude that, in Spain, adolescents' awareness of gender violence is strongly influenced by environmental and cultural factors, because of the prevalence of gender and intimate partner violence in the country. Formal interventions such as health education provided by either nursing professionals in schools or the broader community can have a positive effect on adolescent health. Primary care nurses should use these findings to support the development of health promotion programs for young adults.

