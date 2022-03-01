SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Weng TI, Chen LY, Chen HY, Yu JH, Su YJ, Liu SW, Tracy DK, Chen YC, Lin CC, Fang CC. J. Formos. Med. Assoc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Scientific Communications International)

DOI

10.1016/j.jfma.2022.03.007

PMID

35365378

Abstract

BACKGROUND: To compare gender differences in socio-demographics, clinical manifestations, and laboratory test results of individuals who visited emergency departments (EDs) involving drug use.

METHODS: We retrospectively collected the data from 10 hospitals in Taiwan on drug-related ED visits from May 2017 to December 2020. We then examined the gender differences in their socio-demographics, clinical manifestations, urine toxicological results, and other laboratory tests results using chi-square or multivariable logistic regression.

RESULTS: Among individuals with drug-related ED visits, there were 546 (73.7%) men and 195 (26.3%) women. The most commonly used drugs were meth/amphetamine, followed by synthetic cathinones, and ketamine and its analogs. Compared to men, women were younger (32.03 ± 10.86 vs. 36.51 ± 10.84 years, p < 0.001) and more likely to use new psychoactive substances (NPS) (p = 0.011). Men were more likely to have human immunodeficiency virus infection (p < 0.001), whereas women were more likely to report psychiatric comorbidities (p = 0.003). Women were less likely to have aggressive behaviors (odds ratio (OR): 0.59, 95% CI: 0.39-0.88). After adjusting for socio-demographics and drug types, women were still less likely to have aggressive behaviors than men (adjusted OR: 0.59, 95% CI: 0.38-0.93). The likelihood of rhabdomyolysis and intensive care unit admission was higher in men (p < 0.001).

CONCLUSION: We found considerable gender differences in clinical characteristics among ED-visiting drug users, which could offer valuable information for the future development of more tailored gender-specific drug prevention and treatment strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender difference; Emergency department; New psychoactive substances; Psychiatric comorbidity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print