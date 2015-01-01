Abstract

Institutions of higher education have attempted to respond to students' experiences of sexual victimization by developing resources and processes for addressing sexual misconduct. However, extant research suggests that students rarely use campus-based resources and many students lack knowledge about campus services and the processes that institutions of higher education take to respond to sexual misconduct. This study uses data from a campus climate survey at one midsized southeast university to examine students' perceived and actual knowledge about help-seeking and policies and procedures (i.e., mandatory reporting, investigation mandates, confidential resources, accommodations for survivors) at their university. Additionally, we explore gaps in their knowledge of these measures (N = 2261). We also consider the factors that predict these outcomes. On average, students report moderate perceived knowledge about help-seeking on campus. However, roughly 67% did not have a fully comprehensive and accurate understanding of policies and procedures to address sexual misconduct at the university. These findings are problematic, as institutions of higher education rely on survivors coming forward to report their experiences and participate in investigative processes when detecting and elevating complaints. We highlight implications for institutions of higher education.

Language: en