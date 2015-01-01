SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stromberg MH, Rubtsova A, Sales J, McGee R. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13168

35365877

BACKGROUND

In the United States, approximately seven million students are chronically absent from school each year. Students with disabilities are more likely to be chronically absent than students without a disability. Using the bioecological systems theory, this study examined the impact of individual developmental disabilities and disability severity on frequent school absenteeism.

This study conducted a secondary analysis using combined data from the National Survey of Children's Health, 2016 to 2017. Bivariate relationships were examined using x2 tests, and odds ratios adjusting for individual, microsystem, and macrosystem factors were calculated using multivariable logistic regressions.

Children with selected developmental disabilities had significantly higher odds of absenteeism compared to children without developmental disabilities. The odds of absenteeism differed between age ranges and developmental disability conditions. A dose-response relationship was also present for certain developmental disabilities in that children with a moderate to severe condition had higher odds of absenteeism.

Children with one or more developmental disabilities had higher odds of absenteeism compared to children with typical development. However, odds were not consistent across age, condition, or condition severity. This population may benefit from tailored school interventions to promote regular attendance and mitigate the impact of frequent school absenteeism on education.


Language: en

child and adolescent health; children with disabilities; developmental disability; school absenteeism

