Abstract

This review critiques Johns Hopkins professor Leonard Rubenstein's Perilous Medicine: The Struggle to Protect Health Care from the Violence of War, and offers the reader a military medical officer's perspective on these important concepts. Rubenstein's tome is essential reading for military officers who must understand how the laws of armed conflict and the ideals of humanitarian protection apply in twenty-first-century conflict. This review adds that military officers may, at times, need to also consider a less ideal but more consequential framework.

