Abstract

After experiencing a traumatic event people often turn to alcohol to cope with symptoms. In those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and a co-occurring alcohol use disorder (AUD), PTSD symptoms can worsen, suggesting that alcohol changes how traumatic memory is expressed. The objective of this series of experiments is to identify how alcohol drinking (EtOH), following cued fear conditioning and extinction, impacts fear expression in mice. Molecular (activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein, Arc/arg3.1) and structural (dendrite and spine morphometry) markers of neuronal plasticity were measured following remote extinction retrieval. Mouse age (adolescent and adult) and sex were included as interacting variables in a full factorial design. Females drank more EtOH than males and adolescents drank more EtOH than adults. Adolescent females escalated EtOH intake across drinking days. Adolescent drinkers exhibited more conditioned freezing during extinction retrieval, an effect that persisted for at least 20 days. Heightened cued freezing in the adolescent group was associated with greater Arc/arg3.1 expression in layer (L) 2/3 prelimbic (PL) cortex, greater spine density, and reduced basal dendrite complexity. In adults, drinking was associated with reduced L2/3 infralimbic (IL) Arc expression, but no behavioral differences. No sex interactions were uncovered throughout. Overall, these data identify prolonged age-related differences in alcohol-induced fear extinction impairment and medial prefrontal cortex neuroadaptations.

