Abstract

Compared with other high-income countries, the United States has the highest rate of firearm-related injury and mortality in the world. (1) In 2016, the rate of firearm deaths in children and adolescents in the United States was 36.5 times higher than the rate in other high-income countries and 5 times higher than the...





Topics:

gunshot wounds, health care, counseling, firearms, gun safety



After completing this article, readers should be able to:



Understand the epidemiology of firearm injury and mortality in the United States.



Recognize risk factors associated with firearm injury and mortality.



Define the role that pediatric providers have in screening for firearm injury risk among patients and families and counseling about firearm safety when appropriate.



Understand provider-level barriers to firearm safety counseling and how to overcome these barriers (education, stakeholder buy in, collaborations with gun owners and community-based organizations to increase cultural competence).



Develop strategies to build cultural competence in advising patients and families with firearms.

Language: en