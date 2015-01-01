SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tyrer P, Tyrer H, Yang M. Pers. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pmh.1543

PMID

35362264

Abstract

Two hundred ten patients with anxiety and depressive disorders were followed up over 30 years. Personality status was assessed at baseline using the Personality Assessment Schedule (PAS), an instrument that classifies personality disorder in a similar way to the new ICD-11 classification. Assessments of suicidal behaviour were made at 5, 12 and 30 years and suicidal thoughts at 12 and 30 years and analysed by personality status, clinical diagnosis and scores on the General Neurotic Syndrome Scale, a combined diagnosis of mixed anxiety depression and personality dysfunction. Suicide attempts were most frequent in the first 5 years of the study and reduced over time. Baseline personality status was the best predictor of suicide attempts at 5 years (no personality disorder 29.3%, personality disorder 51.6%, p = 0.006), and at 12 years (no personality disorder 11.9%, personality disorder 25.7%, p = 0.042), but no important differences were found at 30 years, when comorbid mental state disorder was the strongest predictor (p < 0.001). Similar but less marked findings were found for the general neurotic syndrome. It is concluded that the presence of personality disorder is a robust predictor of suicidal behaviour in the shorter term but in the long-term comorbid pathology is a better predictor.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print