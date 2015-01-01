Abstract

In this issue, Purtle and colleagues (1) provide a careful analysis of cross-sectional survey responses from 159 state and county behavioral health agency officials on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health services for youths. Many of the key findings are not surprising, such as the service challenges of telehealth equipment or Internet access, as well as the perceived negative mental health impacts on socially disadvantaged youths.



The surprising finding of the study is the low percentage of agency officials who perceive the pandemic as having a seriously negative impact on the receipt of youth services. Notably, only 15% of respondents indicated that the pandemic prevented youths from receiving needed mental health services, and only 12% believed there was a negative impact on the quality of services provided. In addition, only 15% believed there was a reduced supply of mental health services for youths. The online survey took place between September and October 2020. Since then, the pandemic has had two additional surges, which have prolonged the pandemic. Reading the analyses today, the concerns of the respondents seem considerably understated...

Language: en