Citation
Li L, Swartz MS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; 73(4): e365.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
35360937
Abstract
In this issue, Purtle and colleagues (1) provide a careful analysis of cross-sectional survey responses from 159 state and county behavioral health agency officials on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health services for youths. Many of the key findings are not surprising, such as the service challenges of telehealth equipment or Internet access, as well as the perceived negative mental health impacts on socially disadvantaged youths.
