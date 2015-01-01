Abstract

Serious workplace injuries and fatalities amongst migrant workers are an increasingly documented concern in critical literature on precarious migrant labour. Explanations vary as to why migrant workers experience a disproportionally high incidence of workplace accidents, with existing literature identifying risk factors such as dangerous and demanding working conditions and lack of adherence to safety standards, as well as socio-cultural and political barriers negatively affecting migrants' health-seeking behaviour. This paper aims to extend these discussions through a closer examination of the role of two inter-related factors emanating from the political economy of Singapore's migrant labour regime in creating a context of heightened vulnerability and risk. These are: the organisation of migration (including fees/debts and deportability), and contract fraud and deceptive recruitment (including wrongful deployment and substandard living conditions). To frame discussion in the paper, I introduce the concept of the 'produced injured', which refers to those whose vulnerability to injury results from processes related to the political economy of migrant labour.

