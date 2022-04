Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Frailty, a geriatric syndrome associated with high morbidity and mortality, has rarely been assessed in homebound older adults. As such, we evaluated the prevalence of frailty among older adults enrolled in a home-based primary care program.



METHODS: We measured frailty using the Fried Frailty Phenotype criteria of unintentional weight loss, weakness, poor endurance, slowness, and low physical activity.



RESULTS: Of 25 homebound patients (average age 73), 14 (56%) were frail, 11 (44%) were prefrail, and none (0%) were robust. Among those who took ≥5 medications, 63% were frail and 37% were prefrail, and among those who had ≥10 comorbidities, 57% were frail and 43% were prefrail. We also observed that frailty in our homebound older adults was mainly driven by slow gait speed.



CONCLUSIONS: Frailty is prevalent in homebound older adults and may be related to slower gait speed, polypharmacy, and/or multimorbidity.

