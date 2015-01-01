|
Citation
Dixon-Gordon KL, Turner BJ, Haliczer LA, Gratz KL, Tull MT, Chapman AL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35362639
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: People report multiple motives for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), but few studies have examined how these motives relate to one another. This study identified person-centered classes of NSSI motives, their NSSI and psychopathological correlates, and their utility in predicting future NSSI across two samples.
Language: en
Keywords
|
self-injury; nonsuicidal self-injury; deliberate self-harm