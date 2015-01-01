|
Matsubara J, Masuda Y, Obata S, Aoki T, Kumakura Y, Yamana H, Ichihashi K, Kondo S, Kasai K. Suicide Prev. Crisis Interv. 2021; 41(1): 32-38.
東京大学医学部附属病院において救急搬送後に精神科医が診察を行った患者の特徴--精神科急性期医師配置加算新設に伴って明らかになった救急診察の実態報告--
A reimbursement for assigning psychiatrists to emergency care started in 2016 to promote smooth collaboration between emergency and psychiatric departments. Although this was a significant incentive for the psychiatric department, there is a scarce literature that assesses the scheme. We used medical records to conduct a retrospective analysis of patients who were treated under this scheme at the University of Tokyo Hospital between April 2016 and March 2019. Patients who underwent medical examination by psychiatrists within 12 hours of arrival at the hospital were included. Of the 325 cases, suicidal attempt or self-injury was observed in 164 cases. Twenty-one out of 30 cases with no psychiatric history had suicidal attempts. Multiple approaches were applied in 14% of suicidal attempt cases. Fewer proportion of patients were hospitalized into psychiatric department compared with previous reports. This study suggests that, following the implementation of the reimbursement, patients with no psychiatric examination history and patients with minor symptoms were being referred to psychiatric department promptly during off hours.
multiple methods; psychiatric examination history; reimbursement for assigning psychiatrists to emergency care; self-injury; suicidal attempt; 精神科受診歴; 精神科急性期医師配置加算; 自傷行為; 自殺未遂; 複数手段