|
Citation
|
Deutsch SA, Zomorrodi A, Zent J, Kirk A, O'Brien P, Loiselle C, DeJong A. Acad. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35367403
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Performance of occult injury screening including skeletal surveys and neuroimaging is recommended to comprehensively evaluate suspected child physical abuse. Screening performance-associated hospital costs and net revenue for care of index abuse victims and siblings/household contacts is largely unknown. We aimed to describe 1) costs and net revenue associated with radiologic occult injury screening at an urban level 1 pediatric trauma center, 2) areas of perceived high resource intensity (time spent in abuse victim-related care), and 3) detection yield among children undergoing occult injury screening and physical assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury prevention; child abuse; screening; cost analysis