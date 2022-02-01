Abstract

Our regional burns service always has cause to "remember, remember the 5th of November" with both adults and children commonly sustaining firework-related injuries around bonfire night. This year, however, our unit saw a large increase in patients sustaining firework-related injuries compared to previous years, placing a greater burden on our regional service. To assess this, we compared the data for 2021 to the two previous years.



Our study included all patients who attended our unit with a firework-related burn in the 4-week period surrounding bonfire night (5th November) in 2021, comparing both outpatients and admissions to our service to the same period in 2020 and 2019.



Our unit saw a 160% increase in firework-related injuries in 2021 as compared to 2020; whilst that year's figure was likely affected by lockdowns, 2021 still represented a 116.7% increase from pre-COVID numbers in 2019. 2021 saw 26 patients, 20 of which (77%) were referred on 5th or 6th November (see Table 1). In the same period last year we saw a total of 10 patients with firework-related burns, and 12 patients in 2019 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and any associated restrictions...

