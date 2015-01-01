Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic headache is the most common sequela of brain injury and can last months or years after the damaging event. Many headache types are associated with visual concerns also known to stem from concussion.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the various headache types seen after head injury and demonstrate how they impact or are impacted by the visual system.



METHODS: We will mirror the International Classification of Headache Disorders (ICHD) format to demonstrate the variety of headaches following brain injury and relate correlates to the visual pathways. The PubMed database was searched using terms such as headache, head pain, vision, concussion, traumatic brain injury, glare, visuomotor pathways.



RESULTS: Every type of headache described in the International Classification of Headache Disorders Edition III can be initiated or worsened after head trauma. Furthermore, there is very often a direct or indirect impact upon the visual system for each of these headaches.



CONCLUSION: Headaches of every described type in the ICHD can be caused by brain injury and all are related in some way to the afferent, efferent or association areas of the visual system.

Language: en