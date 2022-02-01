Abstract

In Spain, snakebites are uncommon medical emergencies that cause barely 100 hospitalizations annually. Most of the venomous bites are by snakes of the Viperidae family. Venom from Vipera snakes is reported to have cytotoxic and hematotoxic effects, and neurological effects have also been described. Ptosis (cranial nerve III palsy) is the most common sign, although any cranial nerve can be affected. We describe isolated ptosis, which was very likely after a Vipera aspis bite in the East Catalonian Pyrenees. No antivenom was administered. The ptosis resolved spontaneously within 10 h. Although neurologic findings are usually mild, they indicate a moderate or severe envenomation. Treating snakebites can be challenging for clinicians, especially when there are uncommon clinical manifestations. A toxicologist at a poison center should be consulted to help guide management. Development of local protocols may provide clinical support.

Language: en