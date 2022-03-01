|
Citation
|
Davison MA, Button KD, Benzel EC, Weaver BT, Rundell SA. World Neurosurg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35367390
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Shaken Baby Syndrome occurs following inertial loading of the pediatric head resulting in retinal hemorrhaging, subdural hematoma, and encephalopathy. However, the anatomically vulnerable cervical spine receives little attention. Automotive safety literature is replete with biomechanical data involving forward-facing pediatric surrogates in frontal collisions, an environment analogous to shaking. Publicly-available data involving child occupants was utilized to study pediatric neck and head injury potential. We hypothesized that inertial loading provides a greater risk of injury to the cervical spine compared to the head.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pediatrics; Biomechanics; Abusive Head Trauma; Automotive Safety; Craniocervical Trauma; Pediatric Head Trauma; Shaken Baby Syndrome