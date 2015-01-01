Abstract

Sexual harassment at work is a negative impact behavior that affects the physical and mental health of an individual who has a direct relationship with the employer or is dependent on other workers during the labor process, and thus has a direct impact on the workers' productivity, quality, and effectiveness. Under psychological pressure as well as public opinion, victims often keep quiet or choose to switch labor relations. To ensure the safety of workers in labor relations requires strong participation not only from workers. Organizations that protect workers also need strong and necessary actions from employers as well as the state. The essence of this requirement is to transform the "law on paper" of the State into practical actions of responsible subjects in the prevention and combat of sexual harassment in the workplace to developing the new labor relations stably and sustainably.

