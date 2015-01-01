|
Hou Q, Huo X, Leng J, Mannering F. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2022; 33: e100191.
Random parameters logit models have become an increasingly popular method to investigate crash-injury severities in recent years. However, there remain potential elements of the approach that need clarification including out-of-sample prediction, the calculation of marginal effects, and temporal instability testing. In this study, four models are considered for comparison: a fixed parameters multinomial logit model; a random parameters logit model; a random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means; and a random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances. A full simulation of random parameters is undertaken for out-of-sample injury-severity predictions, and the prediction accuracy of the estimated models was assessed.
Crash severity; Marginal effects; Predictive performance; Random parameters; Temporal instability