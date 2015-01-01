Abstract

Since the mid-2000s, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) have been established in transportation infrastructure projects as an effective alternative to the traditional procurement process, such as design-bid-build where the design and construction are awarded separately and sequentially to private firms. PPP contracts ensure both greater participation of the private sector, as well as shared responsibility in project delivery. However, the interrelationship between various PPP approaches and the status of traffic safety during the project implementation has not been thoroughly explored to date. This paper seeks to provide new insights into the performance of different PPP contracting approaches by investigating them from the perspective of transportation safety. To that end, a statistical analysis is conducted in order to distinguish differences with respect to the characteristics of crashes that occurred during the contractual period of roadway projects. Using data from 645 PPP contracts that were executed across multiple States of the US between 1996 and 2011, count data models of crash frequencies are developed. To take into account the effect of unobserved factors on crash frequencies, correlated random parameter models with heterogeneity in the means are estimated. The results of the statistical analysis overall show that the determinants of crash frequencies and the magnitude of their impacts vary across PPP types. Contracts with higher cost, shorter duration, fewer lane-miles to be covered, more asset work activities, as well as contracts for roadways featuring better pavement and drainage conditions, low to medium AADT, and higher width of shoulder are more likely to observe fewer crashes. Additionally, several variables resulted in correlated random parameters (such as, contract size in lane-miles and truck percentage), with their distributional characteristics being affected by other exogenous factors (such as pavement characteristics), thus unveiling the heterogeneous patterns underpinning the safety performance of different PPP approaches.

Language: en