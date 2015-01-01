|
Barnes JM, Graboyes EM, Adjei Boakye E, Kent EE, Scherrer JF, Park EM, Rosenstein DL, Mowery YM, Chino JP, Brizel DM, Osazuwa-Peters N. J. Cancer Surviv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Patients with cancer are at an increased suicide risk, and socioeconomic deprivation may further exacerbate that risk. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) expanded insurance coverage options for low-income individuals and mandated coverage of mental health care. Our objective was to quantify associations of the ACA with suicide incidence among patients with cancer.
