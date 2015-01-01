SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barnes JM, Graboyes EM, Adjei Boakye E, Kent EE, Scherrer JF, Park EM, Rosenstein DL, Mowery YM, Chino JP, Brizel DM, Osazuwa-Peters N. J. Cancer Surviv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11764-022-01205-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Patients with cancer are at an increased suicide risk, and socioeconomic deprivation may further exacerbate that risk. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) expanded insurance coverage options for low-income individuals and mandated coverage of mental health care. Our objective was to quantify associations of the ACA with suicide incidence among patients with cancer.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print