Abstract

Circadian rhythms orchestrate brain function and mental wellbeing. We compared circadian patterns derived from continuous measurements of body temperature, sleep actigraphy and self-reported circadian preference in relation to different psychiatric disorders. 342 adolescents (70% females) aged 17.4y underwent M.I.N.I. psychiatric interviews, wore Ibutton 1922L skin temperature loggers (n = 281; 3 days), completed one-week GeneActiv Original actigraphy measurements (n = 306) and responded to Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (MEQ; n = 330). We derived circadian period length and amplitude from the temperature loggers. Actigraphy measures included sleep duration, midpoint, efficiency, and irregularity as well as Delayed Sleep Phase (DSP) characteristics (bedtime after 1 a.m. 3 times/week). M.I.N.I. psychiatric interviews suggested that 36% of participants had one or more psychiatric problem, with 21% suffering from comorbidity. Severe depression was associated with longer circadian period (p = 0.002). Suicidality was associated with later midpoint (p = 0.007) and more irregular sleep (p = 0.007). Those with agoraphobia slept longer (p = 0.013). Manic episodes and psychotic disorders were associated with irregular sleep (p-values <0.02). DSP was related to suicidality (p = 0.026), panic disorder (p = 0.022), and greater comorbidity (p = 0.026). Preference for eveningness was similarly related to higher prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (p = 0.014), social anxiety (p = 0.03), agoraphobia (p = 0.026), panic disorder (p = 0.004), suicidality (p = 0.018), severe depression (p < 0.001), and comorbidity (p < 0.001). Deviations in circadian rhythms were widely associated with psychiatric problems, whereas sleep duration was not. Especially suicidality linked with several markers of circadian disruption: later sleep midpoint, irregular sleep, and DSP characteristics. Longer circadian period length was associated with severe depression.

